Oct 19, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-19

Crimes on rise despite security measures

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

ISLAMABAD: Despite heightened security measures and the closure of several roads due to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest, auto thieves managed to steal over 25 motorbikes from various parts of the city, along with three cars during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, over eight cases of street crimes [snatching of mobile phone and cash at gunpoint] and over five cases of robberies, in which citizens were deprived of their valuables, were reported to different police stations. Police also recovered a dead body of a Chinese citizen in the same period.

Criminal gangs appear to be particularly active in areas under the jurisdiction of the Aabpara, Margalla, Industrial Area and Khanna police stations in spite of blocking all entry and exit points of the city through hundreds of containers.

During the last week, Aabpra police registered five cases of auto theft, Margalla police registered three cases of motorbike and one case of car theft as well as one case of street crime. Furthermore, six cases of carjacking, three cases of street crime and three cases of robbery were reported to the Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, car lifters stole two bikes and one car and armed robbers stuck at two places in the limits of Khanna police station. In the same period, two cases of carjacking were reported to Ramana and one case of auto theft registered at Sunabal police station.

In the same period, auto theft stole one each bike from the limit of Humak, Lohi Bheer and Bhara Kahu police stations and another case of street crime was reported to Shams Colony police station.

During the last week, two primary suspects in murder of a senior Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Ehsan Elahi were killed in a police shootout. The deceased individuals, identified as Abid Yaseen and Abrar Khan, were the main accused in the fatal shooting of Elahi.

street crimes criminal gangs TLP crimes

