Country attends NAM meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan took part in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held on 15–16 October 2025 in Kampala, Uganda, under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

The meeting was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting from 13–14 October 2025. The Pakistani delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir.

At the Plenary Session of the Ministerial Meeting, the Special Secretary delivered national statements, emphasizing NAM’s vital role in promoting peace and development amid global challenges.

