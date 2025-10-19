BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
‘Pak–Africa Trade Development Conference’ strengthens partnerships

Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

ADIS ABAB, (Ethiopia): The second day of the 5th Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Made in Pakistan Exhibition witnessed remarkable progress at Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, marked by dynamic B2B meetings, a high-level visit from the African Union, and a press briefing and gala dinner celebrating the deepening ties between

A major highlight of the day was the visit of Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. He was warmly received by Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, and Ambassador Mian Atif Sherif, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia. Together, they toured the exhibition and engaged with several Pakistani exhibitors, appreciating their contributions and participation.

In his visit, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf commended the Government of Pakistan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for their strong efforts in promoting South–South cooperation and fostering sustainable trade growth between Pakistan and African countries.

He emphasized that the Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference has become an effective model for inter-regional collaboration, aligning with the African Union’s vision to enhance trade integration, industrial partnerships, and inclusive economic growth across the continent.

The day’s business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions attracted a larger turnout of buyers, importers, and investors from Ethiopia, Pakistan, and other African countries. Discussions centred on manufacturing, agriculture, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries, leading to new commercial linkages and promising future collaborations. “Through sustained dialogue and focused initiatives like PATDC, Pakistan is unlocking opportunities for partnership, innovation, and shared growth across Africa,” he stated. “Our objective is to build relationships that go beyond trade—anchored in trust, technology, and long-term development.”

Ahead of the gala dinner, a press briefing was held at the Sheraton Addis, attended by senior government officials, ambassadors, media representatives, and business delegates.

During the briefing, Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, Mian Atif Sharif, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia, and Jemal Bakir, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, underscored the growing momentum in bilateral relations and expressed optimism for deeper private-sector partnerships between the two countries.

Jam Kamal Khan commended Ethiopia’s hospitality and emphasised that the Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference reflects Pakistan’s proactive global outreach strategy. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to expanding commercial diplomacy and economic cooperation with Africa through long-term engagement and institutional collaboration.

The day concluded with a Gala Dinner, attended by ambassadors, senior officials, business leaders, and members of the media. The evening opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by welcome remarks from Ambassador Mian Atif Sharif and a speech by Ibrahim Tawab, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Forum.

Guests were treated to a colourful cultural showcase featuring Ethiopian and Pakistani performances, symbolizing the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of footballs donated by Ambassador Sports Sialkot to four local children’s football clubs—Holata Educational Centre, Vision Football Club, Mekansees Football Club, and Kality Football Club—demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to community engagement and youth development.

