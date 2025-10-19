Punjab govt initiates work on awareness of cleanliness

LAHORE: The Punjab government has initiated work on an implementation plan aimed at improving cleanliness, ensuring public convenience, and raising awareness about official price lists in markets in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A special meeting chaired by Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid reviewed the proposed framework and discussed a joint strategy being developed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA), and the Sahulat Bazaar Authority.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate on Saturday, the plan’s first phase will begin in Lahore’s major markets, mandis, and Sahulat Bazaars. Dr Khurshid said that PAMRA would ensure that official price lists are clearly displayed in all markets and vegetable stalls, while recommendations have been sought regarding the design and visibility of these lists.

She added that the Punjab Food Authority would support operational activities in key markets during the pilot phase to enforce cleanliness and food safety measures alongside compliance with official prices.

“The initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s vision to improve service delivery and create an organized, consumer-friendly market environment,” Dr Khurshid said, adding that providing better facilities to both consumers and traders remains a top government priority.

