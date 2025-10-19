Smuggling attempt foiled

ISLAMABAD: On the information provided by Collector Customs Enforcement Peshawar and on the directions of Deputy Collector Customs, Dera Ismail Khan-II, the staff of Aman Meela Check Post successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of foreign liquor through a luxury vehicle which was also confiscated.

At around 12:30 PM, the Customs staff intercepted a Toyota Hilux Revo vehicle bearing registration number ASC-406, approaching the check post.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025