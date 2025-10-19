UK HC Jane Marriott calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD: UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Dar appreciated the strengthening Pakistan-UK ties and recent leadership-level interactions, and discussed regional & global developments.

Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Romania, Ilyas Mehmood Nizami paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The DPM/FM appreciated Nizami’s valuable contributions as DG (South Asia) at the Ministry, particularly during critical times. He wished him success in his new assignment and encouraged efforts to further deepen and widen Pakistan– Romania relations.

