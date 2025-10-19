‘Grow Safe’ imparts training at GIZ-led workshop

KARACHI: Grow Safe successfully conducted a comprehensive two-day Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) training workshop for professionals from Karachi’s textile industry.

The event was organized by GIZ Pakistan under the GIZ Textiles II Project “Sustain-Tex – Strengthening Industry through Knowledge and Collaboration,” in collaboration with the National Compliance Center of the Ministry of Commerce.

The training brought together industry professionals from key departments such as Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), production, compliance, human resources, and engineering, representing over 30 leading textile organizations. GSPL – being an officially approved Local Service Provider (LSP) for GIZ, led the sessions focused on OHS challenges in the sector.

It covered a wide range of critical topics, legal and social expectations in workplace safety, chemical and fire safety, fire load calculation, maintenance safety protocols, safe systems of work, accident investigation and root cause analysis, electrical safety standards, control of substances hazardous to health (COSHH), indoor air quality, occupational health hazards in the textile industry, and direct and indirect costs of workplace accidents.

The initiative is part of GIZ’s broader mission in Pakistan, operating on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and contributing toward the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the EU’s Team Europe framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025