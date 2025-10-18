BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Sports

Zimbabwe to feature in T20I tri-series in Pakistan after Afghanistan’s withdrawal

BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2025
File photo
File photo

Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29, according to a PCB statement on Saturday.

The development comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its withdrawal from the Tri-Nation T20I Series, following an attack in Afghanistan’s Paktika province that the ACB claimed resulted in the death of three cricketers and five other individuals.

The maiden tri-series in Pakistan has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on 19 November, when Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on 29 November.

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

