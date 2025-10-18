BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Business & Finance

Sindh decides to develop mini-fish harbours in Thatta, Sujawal to boost coastal economy

  • Fisheries Dept has prepared concept papers to establish "fully equipped" mini harbours
BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 04:02pm
Photo: Korangi Fisheries website/File
Photo: Korangi Fisheries website/File

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the Livestock and Fisheries Department to propose the establishment of mini fish harbours at Keti Bunder (Thatta district) and Shah Bunder (Sujawal district) to promote small-scale fisheries, enhance local livelihoods, and ease congestion at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

“The estimated cost of both the harbours is around Rs1.35 billion, with a three-year implementation period, to be funded by provincial and foreign assistance,” CM Murad said while discussing the proposal with Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohammad Ali Malkani and Secretary Fisheries Dr Kazim Jatoi here at the CM House, in Karachi.

The chief minister highlighted that the Karachi Fish Harbour, the main seafood landing site in the province, has reached its capacity, causing congestion, delays for fishing boats, and significant post-harvest losses. Nearly half of the fish and shellfish catch deteriorates due to delayed unloading and low draft conditions, losing its export value.

Livestock and fisheries department: Sindh govt to launch modern digital portal

To address these issues, the Livestock & Fisheries Department has prepared concept papers for the 2025-26 Annual Development Programme (ADP) to establish fully equipped mini harbours with modern auction halls, storage, and docking facilities at both sites.

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Dr Kazim Jatoi, briefing the chief minister, said that the Directorate of Fisheries (Marine), Karachi, will implement the project, aiming to support small-scale fishermen, improve handling efficiency, and create new jobs.

The proposed mini harbour at Shah Bunder will include berthing areas for small fishing vessels, refrigerated storage, fuelling and repair facilities, and an environmentally friendly waste management system. A modern auction hall will promote transparent fish trading and fair pricing.

Minister Malkani said the initiative will boost the local fishing economy, encourage sustainable practices, and support eco-friendly coastal development. Training workshops on post-harvest management, cooperative formation, and sustainability are also planned.

“The development of mini harbours at Keti Bunder and Shah Bunder will be a milestone for Sindh’s coastal economy,” said Malkani. “It will decongest Karachi Fish Harbour, strengthen local fisheries, and help coastal communities achieve financial stability.”

Seafood sector: performance highlighted

CM Murad stated that Keti Bunder and Shah Bunder are important natural ports that have served the region in the past. “In the first phase, the provincial government is going to develop mini-fish harbours, and in the second phase, a complete port will be established there,” he said, adding that both districts are close to the city and connected by main highways, such as the motorway and national highway.

The Sindh’s chief executive said that it was the vision of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto to develop Keti Bundar as a new port, and “Insha’Allah, we will develop it for the national interest”.

The initiative, he said, aligns with Sindh’s broader vision for climate-resilient, inclusive, and sustainable coastal development, with long-term benefits for fisheries, trade, and tourism in the Indus Delta region.

