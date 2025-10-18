China’s aluminium imports up 35.4% on year in September

China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and products rose 35.4% in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday.

The world’s top consumer of the light metal imported 360,000 metric tons of unwrought aluminium and products last month, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

In the first three quarters of 2025, China imported 3.01 million tons of unwrought aluminium and products, a 5.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, climbed 38.3% from the previous year to 15.88 million tons in September, which brought the year-to-date total imports to 157.31 million tons, an increase of 32% year-on-year.