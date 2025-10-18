PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence was apprised on Friday that four companies namely Arif Habib Limited, Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC), Air Blue, and Lucky Group have participated in the privatisation process of PIA, which is expected to be finalised at the beginning of next month.

The Senate Standing Committee on Defence was held Friday with Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood in the chair.

In the briefing, Secretary Defence informed that all participating companies have requested relaxations in the terms and conditions prescribed by the government.

However, the government has categorically stated that the name of the national airline will not be changed and the national flag will not be removed from the planes, ownership will remain with Pakistani nationals, and no foreign individual or entity will be allowed to participate in the bidding process as majority shareholder.

The committee was briefed on the closure of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) services to the United Kingdom and Europe. It was informed that during the year 2018, PIA operated a total of 1,420 flights on these routes, generated revenue of Rs. 36 billion against an expenditure of Rs. 39 billion.

In 2019, the airline operated 478 flights to the United Kingdom and Europe, generated revenue of Rs. 15 billion with an expenditure of Rs. 13 billion. The Committee was further informed that PIA successfully maintained its flight schedule to Europe until 2022. The Secretary Defence apprised the Committee that, apart from financial losses amounting to Rs. 13 billion, the suspension of operations to the United Kingdom and Europe has also adversely affected PIA’s goodwill and reputation at the international level.

The chairman of the committee recommended strict measures to prevent the misuse of PIA services and directed to immediately discontinue the provision of free air travel privileges. He further instructed that any unlawful union activities within PIA be dealt with in accordance under the law.

The panel was also briefed on the functions and operations of the Airports Security Force (ASF). It was informed that 14 operational airports are provided with the services of ASF, whereas other 16 non-operational airports also covered by the ASF, which is an extra burden over the force. The current strength of ASF comprises 10 percent female and 90 percent male personnel. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla recommended for the upgradation of the passenger and baggage screening systems at airports. The Chairman emphasized the adoption of modern technology and directed to introduce a marking system on boarding passes of suspect passengers.

The Chairman also drew attention to the weak security arrangements at smaller airports, particularly in Peshawar and Balochistan, and stressed the need for immediate improvements.

The committee further discussed the issue of the non-provision of PIA services at Chitral Airport. The Chairman underscored the strategic importance of Chitral, which connects Pakistan to sensitive border regions and can potentially provide access to Central Asian countries through Tajikistan if a connecting tunnel is constructed.

