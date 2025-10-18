Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have entered into intensive diplomatic talks in a bid to prevent further escalation following violent border skirmishes.

Responding to queries during a weekly media briefing on Friday, the spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the Qatar-mediated “specific talks” being held in Doha between Pakistan and Taliban authorities for a lasting truce.

“There is no concrete update to share at this time regarding the Doha talks between Pakistani and Afghan security officials. Information will be shared as and when there is something substantive development taking place.” Afghan and British media outlets claimed that the Taliban’s Defence Minister Mulla Yaqoob-led high-level delegation arrived in Doha to hold negotiations with Pakistani security officials to bring down the boiling temperature and further extend the ceasefire.

To another question, Shafqat Ali Khan said that both Pakistani and Afghan embassies continue functioning in Islamabad and Kabul. Diplomatic interactions are intact at various levels. The Taliban authorities requested a ceasefire, and a friendly country has played a role in facilitating backchannel efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting de-escalation, he remarked.

Regarding recent operations against TTP hideouts, the spokesperson said that Pakistan was under no obligation to inform U. CENTCOM or any other country beforehand. “We did not inform anyone before targeting terror hideouts across the border, as these actions fall strictly under our national security mandate.”

He highlighted that trade and cross-border activities have been halted temporarily, and all crossing points are closed due to security concerns. He also warned that Pakistan will take whatever measures are deemed necessary to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and territory.

“India’s negative role continues to cast a dark shadow over the South Asian region. It supports proxies and is involved in activities that cause destabilisation in Pakistan. India’s links to the TTP and the BLA are well-documented and well-known. Pakistan’s actions are driven by the need to safeguard national security. India has no moral ground to criticise Pakistan, given its own record of sponsoring terrorism,” he asserted.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership, which remains a cornerstone of our foreign policy. China’s position on regional stability is clear, and Beijing has consistently supported efforts to promote peace and security. He said that currently, no legal framework, no constitution, and no formal government is in place in Kabul. A specific group is in power, and Pakistan continues to engage with them in good faith, in line with diplomatic norms and international human rights obligations.

