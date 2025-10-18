BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have entered into intensive diplomatic talks in a bid to prevent further escalation following violent border skirmishes.

Responding to queries during a weekly media briefing on Friday, the spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the Qatar-mediated “specific talks” being held in Doha between Pakistan and Taliban authorities for a lasting truce.

“There is no concrete update to share at this time regarding the Doha talks between Pakistani and Afghan security officials. Information will be shared as and when there is something substantive development taking place.” Afghan and British media outlets claimed that the Taliban’s Defence Minister Mulla Yaqoob-led high-level delegation arrived in Doha to hold negotiations with Pakistani security officials to bring down the boiling temperature and further extend the ceasefire.

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

To another question, Shafqat Ali Khan said that both Pakistani and Afghan embassies continue functioning in Islamabad and Kabul. Diplomatic interactions are intact at various levels. The Taliban authorities requested a ceasefire, and a friendly country has played a role in facilitating backchannel efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting de-escalation, he remarked.

Regarding recent operations against TTP hideouts, the spokesperson said that Pakistan was under no obligation to inform U. CENTCOM or any other country beforehand. “We did not inform anyone before targeting terror hideouts across the border, as these actions fall strictly under our national security mandate.”

He highlighted that trade and cross-border activities have been halted temporarily, and all crossing points are closed due to security concerns. He also warned that Pakistan will take whatever measures are deemed necessary to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and territory.

“India’s negative role continues to cast a dark shadow over the South Asian region. It supports proxies and is involved in activities that cause destabilisation in Pakistan. India’s links to the TTP and the BLA are well-documented and well-known. Pakistan’s actions are driven by the need to safeguard national security. India has no moral ground to criticise Pakistan, given its own record of sponsoring terrorism,” he asserted.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership, which remains a cornerstone of our foreign policy. China’s position on regional stability is clear, and Beijing has consistently supported efforts to promote peace and security. He said that currently, no legal framework, no constitution, and no formal government is in place in Kabul. A specific group is in power, and Pakistan continues to engage with them in good faith, in line with diplomatic norms and international human rights obligations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Afghan Taliban FO Afghans Pakistan and Afghanistan Pak Afghan tensions Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan Taliban regime

Comments

200 characters

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories