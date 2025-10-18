BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have agreed to extend a fragile, temporary ceasefire until the conclusion of ongoing peace talks in Doha, diplomatic and security sources confirmed on Friday.

The 48-hour truce, which expired at 6pm local time on October 17, was extended following a formal request from the Afghan Taliban authorities, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The ceasefire – described as teetering on the edge of collapse – will now remain in effect until the talks conclude.

The decision follows several days of intense cross-border clashes that reportedly killed 200 Taliban fighters and resulted in the martyrdom of more than 29 Pakistani soldiers.

The recent violence has been described by officials as the most severe since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Diplomatic sources said that Qatar has stepped in to mediate between the two neighbouring nations, hosting both delegations in its capital in a bid to ease tensions and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.

The Afghan delegation, led by Afghanistan’s Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob, has already arrived in Doha.

A high-level Pakistani security delegation is expected to depart for the Qatari capital on Saturday (today) morning to participate in the negotiations, sources said.

Security sources, however, rejected reports in some media outlets claiming that the Pakistani delegation was already present in Doha.

“The dialogue, facilitated by Qatar, is focused on de-escalating tensions along the border and establishing a more permanent ceasefire framework,” one senior official said.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office neither confirmed nor denied the developments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qatar Doha Pak Afghan border Pakistan and Afghanistan Pak Afghan tensions Pak Afghan ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories