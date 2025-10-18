Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have agreed to extend a fragile, temporary ceasefire until the conclusion of ongoing peace talks in Doha, diplomatic and security sources confirmed on Friday.

The 48-hour truce, which expired at 6pm local time on October 17, was extended following a formal request from the Afghan Taliban authorities, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The ceasefire – described as teetering on the edge of collapse – will now remain in effect until the talks conclude.

The decision follows several days of intense cross-border clashes that reportedly killed 200 Taliban fighters and resulted in the martyrdom of more than 29 Pakistani soldiers.

The recent violence has been described by officials as the most severe since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Diplomatic sources said that Qatar has stepped in to mediate between the two neighbouring nations, hosting both delegations in its capital in a bid to ease tensions and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.

The Afghan delegation, led by Afghanistan’s Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob, has already arrived in Doha.

A high-level Pakistani security delegation is expected to depart for the Qatari capital on Saturday (today) morning to participate in the negotiations, sources said.

Security sources, however, rejected reports in some media outlets claiming that the Pakistani delegation was already present in Doha.

“The dialogue, facilitated by Qatar, is focused on de-escalating tensions along the border and establishing a more permanent ceasefire framework,” one senior official said.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office neither confirmed nor denied the developments.

