BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

Gold rally gives forex reserves a huge push

Muhammad Saqib Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:57am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s external financial position has strengthened significantly, buoyed by a powerful rally in global gold prices.

According to an analysis by Mohammed Sohail, CEO and Founder of Topline Securities, the surge in the precious metal has boosted the value of the country’s gold holdings and reshaped the overall composition of its external reserves.

Gold prices in Pakistan increased massively on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs456,900, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs14,100 during the day.

Gold prices have surged more than 50 percent during 2025, marking one of the strongest yearly performances for the metal in recent times. According to Mohammed, this appreciation has translated directly into a healthier balance sheet for Pakistan, lifting the value of its gold reserves to around USD9 billion.

As a result, the nation’s total reserves — including liquid foreign exchange holdings — have climbed to nearly USD23 billion, a level described as being “near an all-time high.”

The rally has also triggered a structural transformation in Pakistan’s external buffers. Historically, gold accounted for roughly one-third of the country’s liquid reserves over the past decade. Following the 2025 surge, that ratio has shifted markedly, with gold now constituting about two-thirds of Pakistan’s liquid reserve composition.

Analysts view this shift as a strengthening factor for the country’s external position, enhancing resilience and supporting macroeconomic stability. The data illustrates a clear upward trend through early 2025.

Economists say the sharp increase in gold-backed reserves offers a vital cushion for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), improving the country’s external stability and policy flexibility. The trend also sends a constructive signal to international financial institutions — including the IMF — and to global investors monitoring Pakistan’s emerging markets outlook.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold SBP topline securities gold rates forex reserves Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan Macroeconomics Mohammed Sohail

Comments

200 characters

Gold rally gives forex reserves a huge push

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories