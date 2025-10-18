Punjab cabinet approves ban on TLP; summary moved to centre: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet has approved the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and summary in this regard has been sent to the federal government, said Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari.

She clarified that the provincial government has not made any decision regarding any mosque or ‘madrassa’; the action is being taken against a violent group, not against any religious organization or belief.

Azma Bokhari said that it is unacceptable to impose one’s ideology in the name of religion. In recent years, the trend of extremism has increased dangerously in Pakistan. A religious group gave a protest call in the name of Gaza when a ceasefire had already been declared, and the protest turned bloody. The state and the government decided that Pakistan can no longer afford such protests.

Speaking at a press conference, Azma said that while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is launching projects daily to make the lives of ordinary citizens easier, some elements are conspiring to create unrest in the country. A total of 1,648 Punjab Police personnel were injured, more than 50 were permanently disabled, 97 police vehicles were destroyed and 2 vehicles were completely set on fire during the violent demonstrations. She questioned whether such acts could be called peaceful protests.

The provincial minister stated that the process of sealing all bank and social media accounts of the extremist organization has begun. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against those delivering hate speeches and inciting violence. From now on, loudspeakers will be used only for Azaan and religious sermons. The government will also take action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against those spreading hate materials, she added.

She said that the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on issuing new arms licenses. Illegal weapon holders have been given one month to surrender their weapons. After this period, action will be taken against them under terrorism laws. Legal weapon holders are also required to register their arms at Police Service Centers, failing which legal action will follow.

Azma Bokhari stated that over the past eight years, TLP has been continuously involved in violent demonstrations, attacks on police and citizens, and damage to government property. On this basis, the organization has been recommended for inclusion in the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, and the summary has been forwarded to the federal government, she added.

