World urged to protect planet from environmental degradations

FAISALABAD: Participants of 10th International Academic Studies Congress urged the world to protect our planet from environmental degradations and climate changes; empower the people, and foster long lasting peace with collective efforts and conflict resolutions.

The 10th Academic Studies Congress on the theme “planet, people, and peace in the era of artificial intelligence” was jointly organized by the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), the University of Faisalabad (TUF), and the Academic Studies Group, Turkiye. It was meant for meaningful dialogue at the intersection of science, society, and sustainability in a rapidly transforming world shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that our planet was in the grip of unprecedented challenges including climate change, biodiversity loss, resource depletion, and environmental degradation. He said that technological advancement offers us powerful tools to revolutionize how we interact with nature — from predicting weather patterns and optimizing water use to designing climate-smart crops and reducing waste across the food chain. He said that everyone should be enabled with AI and latest trends to compete with the rest of the world.

Prof Osman Yilmaz from Batman University and Prof Selcuk Bali from Selcuk University Konya Türkiye emphasized the importance of aligning technological progress with human-centered values, ensuring that AI remains a force for empowerment rather than division. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and collaborative sessions, participants shared insights on integrating ethics, empathy, and equity into the design and governance of intelligent systems.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, the University of Faisalabad (TUF) Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq said that the ethical, ecological, and social dimensions of AI must always align with our moral obligation to protect the planet for future generations. The second “P”, People, reminds us that progress must be inclusive. Artificial Intelligence should serve humanity.

Prof Dr Asghar Ali Director Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics UAF said that AI can be a transformative equalizer, bridging gaps in education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance. He said that at UAF, we are training the next generation of professionals not just to use AI, but to think critically, ethically, and collaboratively. He said that Academic forums like this Congress play a vital role in nurturing dialogue, tolerance, and knowledge exchange, the true foundations of peace.

The speakers also noted that we live in an age of information overload, digital conflict, and social polarization. Artificial Intelligence, when misused, can fuel misinformation and deepen divides. But when guided by ethics, transparency, and human values, it can become a force for harmony, strengthening communication, building trust, and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

Dr Asif Kamran, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Hassan Zulfiqar, Javeria Nasir and others termed collaborative forum as a vibrant platform for dialogue on how artificial intelligence is transforming societies, economies, and human interactions—and how these transformations can be steered toward ethical innovation, social inclusion, and sustainable peace.

