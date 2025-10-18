BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Women's U-19 skills and fitness camp to begin today

Muhammad Saleem Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:21am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: A total of 30 women’s U-19 players have been selected for a 20-day skills and fitness camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.

The camp will begin on Saturday (today) and will conclude on 6th November. The 30 members of the camp have been chosen from the recently concluded National Women’s U-19 T20 Tournament and with an eye on the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup 2026-27 preparations.

Apart from taking part in regular strength and conditioning sessions, the players will also undergo skill development, fielding and net sessions regularly under the PCB assigned coaches.

The purpose of the camp is to inculcate game awareness and various forms of on-field and off-field discipline in the up and coming U-19 women’s players. They will also be briefed and educated about anti-doping, game awareness, media interactions and playing conditions of all formats in the camp.

Pakistan Women’s U-19 team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for five-match T20 series from 3rd-12th December for which the squad will also be selected from this 30-player contingent.

Players selected for the U-19 skills and fitness camp are: All-rounders (6)- Afsheen Imran (Karachi), Aqsa Habib (Lahore), Eman Naseer (Islamabad), Maheen Irfan (Lahore), Minahil Parvaiz (Sargodha) and Sawera Ramzan (Karachi).

Batters (10)-Alzoha Hammad (Lahore), Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Esha Tir Razia (Bahawalpur), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Malaika Suhani (Lahore), Raahima Syed (Abbottabad), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Sabiha Noor (Faisalabad), Samiya Afsar (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt).

Bowlers (12)-Aleesa Mukhtiar (Bahawalpur), Ayesha Imran Riaz (Lahore), Barirah Saif, Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Maria (Peshawar), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Narjis Bibi (Rawalpindi), Rozina Akram (Islamabad), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Shumaim Abrar (Faisalabad), Syeda Batool Fatima (Karachi) and Zainab Khanum (Muzaffargarh).

Wicket-keepers (2)-Komal Khan (Lahore) and Nasreen Ashraf (Lodhran).

