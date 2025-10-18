BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Steps being taken to prevent water-borne diseases: minister

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:22am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday that steps are being taken to prevent water-borne diseases. Speaking at a meeting held here on Friday, Salman said the Health department is taking steps to prevent water-borne diseases. A high-level committee is also being formed under the leadership of senior professors and experts in this regard.

During the meeting, steps were reviewed to prevent water-borne diseases. The cleanliness of Hadiyara Drain and other drains was also reviewed. Dean IPH Professor Saira Afzal presented a report in this regard. In the meeting, it was decided that the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department and the Health and Population department will conduct a survey of the entire Lahore including Hadiyara Drain.

During the meeting, instructions were also given to form a committee in this regard. Representatives of the District Administration, WASA, Environment department and other relevant departments will also be members of this committee. After this research, a comprehensive report will be presented to the chief minister of Punjab.

