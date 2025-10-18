BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
SAU VC advocates data-driven decision-making to address challenges

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:25am

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, has emphasized that data-driven decision-making is essential to effectively address agricultural, environmental, and socio-economic challenges.

He said the use of modern tools such as data analytics and digital transformation has become indispensable for sustainable development and evidence-based policymaking in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest at an awareness seminar titled “DataFest 2025 — Unleashing the Power of Data for Development”, held at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

He stressed the need to strengthen the role of universities in promoting data-driven research and policy formulation to achieve national development goals on modern lines.

Munawar Ali Ghanghro, Provincial Director General, Bureau of Statistics Pakistan, highlighted the pivotal role of reliable data in evidence-based planning and policymaking. He said the government is taking concrete measures to strengthen statistical systems and enhance data literacy and research capacity through partnerships with universities.

Ali Dino Mahar, Regional Head, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the objectives, activities, and expected outcomes of DataFest 2025.

He encouraged students, researchers, and policymakers to actively participate in data innovation and applied research to build strong linkages between academia and policymaking institutions.

