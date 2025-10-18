Lahore achieves 94pc polio vaccination target in four days

LAHORE: So far, more than 94 percent of the vaccination target has been achieved, with 1,709,011 children under the age of 5 years old receiving polio drops in the first four days.

This was disclosed during a meeting that was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Friday to review the anti-polio campaign. The meeting included the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, the CEO of Health, and all assistant commissioners. Representatives from WHO and NCOC, as well as District Deputy Health Officers (DDHOs), also attended. The CEO of the District Health Authority provided an update on the progress of the polio campaign.

The meeting was further told that on the fourth day alone, over 417,000 children were vaccinated, and there has been a significant improvement in the coverage of previously unvaccinated children. Moreover, supervisors and field staff have been fully mobilised, and no errors have been reported.

While addressing the meeting, the DC emphasised the importance of effective monitoring for the campaign's success and urged all teams to meet the target of vaccinating children. The commitment and dedication of the DDHOs and field staff have been commendable, as noted by the international observers present, he added.

According to him, all DDHOs are instructed to ensure strict and effective monitoring in the field, and all Assistant Commissioners should work to minimise the rate of unvaccinated children. Teams have been directed to contact the Deputy Commissioner directly regarding any issues related to law and order. No child must be deprived of vaccination.

He reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of a ‘Zero Polio Punjab’ will be achieved at all costs, and the goal of administering polio drops to all children under 5 years of age must be met. Protecting children should be regarded as a national duty, he added.

