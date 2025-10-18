BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
German Ambassador meets President

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:56am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on Friday.

President Zardari appreciated Germany’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan and its continued support in areas of climate action, women's empowerment, social protection, and human development. He highlighted the need for expeditious finalization of the Pakistan-Germany Climate Partnership Agreement, noting that both countries share common goals in addressing global climate challenges.

The President welcomed German investments in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy, IT, and industrial sectors, and underlined Pakistan’s special incentives for foreign investors. He observed that the early establishment of a Pakistan-Germany Chamber of Commerce in Karachi would further deepen trade and economic ties.

Discussing the strategic dialogue between the two countries, the President welcomed Germany’s offer to host the 6th Round of Pakistan-Germany Strategic Dialogue later this year, and appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation in regional and international fora.

President Zardari also acknowledged Germany’s role in facilitating the Afghan relocation programme and lauded the country’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status within the European Union.

The German Ambassador informed the President that this is her third posting in Pakistan and her second tenure as Ambassador. She previously served in Pakistan from 2006 to 2009 and from 2015 to 2019.

Matters related to education, skilled labour mobility, and consular matters also came under discussion. The President expressed satisfaction over the increasing number of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in Germany and called for early resolution of delays in family reunion and business visas.

