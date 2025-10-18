BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

CNF busts drone-based narcotics smuggling network

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has busted a high-tech narcotics smuggling network in the provincial capital.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CNF conducted a successful operation, apprehending an organised group involved in drug trafficking through drones, said the CNF on Friday. During the operation, the CNF teams recovered 1.32 kilograms of heroin, three drones, two submachine guns with 60 rounds, one pistol and two unregistered motorcycles.

“The successful bust marks a significant achievement in the province’s ongoing war against narcotics and reflects the CNF’s growing operational capacity to counter modern smuggling tactics,” said CNF. Following the operation, the Force launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the entire network engaged in drone-based smuggling. It was actively pursuing post-operation leads through advanced intelligence tools to identify facilitators, handlers, and financiers behind the racket.

A few days ago, the CNF conducted a similar intelligence-led operation in Gujranwala. The operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer and recovery of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including 5.5 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of opium, 713 grams of crystal ice (methamphetamine), one pistol with two magazines, 41 rounds of 30-bore ammunition, and one motorcycle.

A CNF spokesperson reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to continue full-scale operations against drug traffickers across Punjab. “The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force remains determined to eradicate drug networks and advance the Chief Minister’s vision of a narcotics-free Punjab. The Force is utilising all its resources and professional expertise to safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free society,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

narcotics smuggling Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Punjab CNF

Comments

200 characters

CNF busts drone-based narcotics smuggling network

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories