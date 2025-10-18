CNF busts drone-based narcotics smuggling network

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has busted a high-tech narcotics smuggling network in the provincial capital.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CNF conducted a successful operation, apprehending an organised group involved in drug trafficking through drones, said the CNF on Friday. During the operation, the CNF teams recovered 1.32 kilograms of heroin, three drones, two submachine guns with 60 rounds, one pistol and two unregistered motorcycles.

“The successful bust marks a significant achievement in the province’s ongoing war against narcotics and reflects the CNF’s growing operational capacity to counter modern smuggling tactics,” said CNF. Following the operation, the Force launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the entire network engaged in drone-based smuggling. It was actively pursuing post-operation leads through advanced intelligence tools to identify facilitators, handlers, and financiers behind the racket.

A few days ago, the CNF conducted a similar intelligence-led operation in Gujranwala. The operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer and recovery of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including 5.5 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of opium, 713 grams of crystal ice (methamphetamine), one pistol with two magazines, 41 rounds of 30-bore ammunition, and one motorcycle.

A CNF spokesperson reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to continue full-scale operations against drug traffickers across Punjab. “The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force remains determined to eradicate drug networks and advance the Chief Minister’s vision of a narcotics-free Punjab. The Force is utilising all its resources and professional expertise to safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free society,” he added.

