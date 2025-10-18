BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
19 activists of TLP: 10-day physical remand granted

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted 10-day physical remand of 19 activists of TLP to the police in two separate cases violence.

Earlier, the police produced the suspects before the court and sought a 30-day remand of the suspects for interrogation.

The court, however, allowed 10-day remand after examining the case record.

The court also alloiwed 8-day remand of eight other suspects and directed the police to produce the suspects again on Oct 25.

The suspects are facing charges under terrorism provisions for allegedly participating in violent protests, attacking police personnel and damaging private and public property.

