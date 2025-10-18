Move termed violation: PTI KP president concerned at ‘solitary’ confinement of ex-MNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Junaid Akbar on Friday voiced serious concern over the “solitary” confinement of former MNA Abdul Latif, terming the move a violation of both domestic laws and international human rights conventions.

In a statement posted on X, Akbar said that all visitations – including those from legal counsel and family – had been barred, effectively placing Latif in “complete isolation”. He termed the situation a “total violation of prisoners’ rules and human rights”.

“Abdul Latif is not involved in any terrorism. He is a political prisoner, facing a fabricated FIR and a baseless conviction,” Akbar said, adding the party stands firmly behind the former MNA, a staunch supporter of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Human rights activists and legal experts have also raised alarm over Latif’s treatment, cautioning that extended solitary confinement and denial of legal access breach not only national prison regulations but also Pakistan’s international obligations under various human rights treaties.

Latif, who represented Chitral as a member of the National Assembly, was convicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots that followed the arrest of Imran Khan.

Latif was sentenced on May 30 to a cumulative 27 years and four months, along with fines, in a case registered at Ramna police station.

On October 3, Latif surrendered before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra for the execution of his sentence, in line with directives issued by the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The PHC had instructed the former lawmaker to present himself before the relevant trial court.

According to the court’s verdict, Latif was handed multiple sentences: five years for attempted murder of police personnel, four years each for arson involving motorcycles and a police station, three months for obstructing police duties, one month for violation of Section 144, two years for offences committed as part of an unlawful assembly, and 10 years under terrorism charges. He was also ordered to pay cumulative fines exceeding Rs300,000.

Latif is the first lawmaker to be convicted in cases stemming from the May 9 unrest, which saw widespread violence, attacks on military installations, and mass arrests of PTI leaders and supporters across the country.

