Rizq launches drive to reclaim flood-hit farmlands

Zahid Baig Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:19am

LAHORE: Rizq, a social platform dedicated to food security and rural empowerment, has launched an ambitious initiative to rehabilitate 100,000 acres of flood-affected agricultural land across Pakistan, beginning with Khanewal under its ‘Seeding Good’ campaign.

The initiative aims to help smallholder farmers in Punjab recover from recent monsoon floods that devastated over 2 million acres of farmland nationwide, destroying key crops such as rice, maize, sugarcane, and cotton. Thousands of farmers in the province’s most fertile districts are still struggling to prepare their lands for the upcoming wheat season.

Under the project, Rizq will provide interest-free loans in the form of agricultural inputs, land preparation, and technical support through its ‘Kisaan Dost Programme’ (KDP) — an existing model that has already rehabilitated 10,200 acres and benefited 800 farmers since 2022.

The first phase of the scaled-up program was launched in Khanewal on October 15, where over 100 farmers were onboard and field levelling operations began.

floods Farmers food security floods in Punjab Rizq flood hit farmlands Kisaan Dost Programme

