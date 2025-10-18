BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

57 items’ exemption from COO’s requirement: Balochistan businessmen, FBR officials discuss impact for trade with Iran

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Business community of Balochistan and top customs officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday discussed impact of the positive decision of exemption of 57 items from the requirement of the Certificate of Origin (COO) for trade with Iran.

The development was discussed during a Zoom meeting chaired by Member Customs Policy, Ashhad Jawad, held under the framework of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for consultations between the public and private sectors.

Participants included President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) Haji Muhammad Ayub Mariani, Chief Collector Customs Irfan Javed, Collector Jamil Baloch, State Bank representative Muhammad Yasir, and Zubair Khan from the Ministry of Commerce, among others.

The government has exempted 57 items from the requirement of the COO for trade with Iran, a move hailed by the business community as a major step forward in enhancing Pak-Iran bilateral trade.

Business leaders described the decision as a significant achievement that would enable Pakistani traders to conduct business with Iran more easily and with greater confidence.

The meeting focused on removing longstanding barriers to Pak-Iran trade- particularly the issues related to the Electronic Import Form (EIF) and the COO.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Customs Policy Ashhad Jawad said the government is taking all necessary steps to promote legal trade, and the exemption of 57 items from the COO requirement is part of these efforts. He emphasized that promoting legal trade is essential for the country’s and provinces’ economic prosperity and appreciated the Quetta Chamber’s active role in this regard.

Jawad expressed hope that the government’s initiative would further strengthen bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.

QCCI President Haji Muhammad Ayub Mariani said the chamber had consistently voiced its concerns over the conditions related to the Electronic Import Form and Certificate of Origin on behalf of the province’s business community. He lauded the Ministry of Commerce’s decision to exempt 57 items from the COO requirement, terming it a commendable step.

He urged traders to take advantage of the new facility and expand trade with Iran. Mariani further disclosed that the Quetta Chamber has already provided authorities with an additional list of 37 items proposed for COO exemption and expressed hope that these too would soon be included.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR business community QCCI Business community of Balochistan Ashhad Jawad

Comments

200 characters

57 items’ exemption from COO’s requirement: Balochistan businessmen, FBR officials discuss impact for trade with Iran

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories