BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-18

Wall St edges up after Trump’s China remarks

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes nudged higher in volatile trading on Friday as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on China, while a fresh round of earnings temporarily eased concerns over credit risks at regional banks.

Trump said he would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea, adding that his proposed 100 percent tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable.

“The market doesn’t really know what to take when Donald Trump speaks,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

“There’s just a lot of back and forth comments with regards to China and trade tariffs and pretty much everything else. It’s very difficult to have a solid understanding and to get confidence when the president speaks about anything.”

Meanwhile, most regional bank stocks stabilized from a brutal selloff that had extended from the previous session when Zions Bancorporation disclosed losses tied to two commercial and industrial loans and Western Alliance revealed it had initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC.

The selloff brought back concerns over lax lending standards in a sector already grappling with two auto bankruptcies, more than two years after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The KBW regional banks index was up 1.2 percent, rebounding from Thursday’s drop of 6.3 percent, its biggest since early April.

The broader S&P financial index ticked up 0.8 percent.

Truist Financial shares gained 4 percent, after the bank reported higher third-quarter profit. Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.7 percent. Zions shares added 3.8 percent, while Western Alliance advanced 2.4 percent.

Robust earnings from big US banks this week have set an upbeat tone for the start of the third-quarter reporting season. But with elevated equity valuations, investors are treading cautiously.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.04 points, or 0.52 percent, to 46,191.28. The S&P 500 gained 22.37 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,651.44, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 51.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,614.37.

The main US indexes were on track to register weekly gains, if current levels hold.

The CBOE volatility index, investors’ fear gauge, dropped to 23.3 points, after hitting its highest in nearly six months at 28.99 earlier in the day.

AI-related tech stocks, which were among the biggest contributors in propelling equities to record highs this year, slipped in the day.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 0.6 percent, with Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices down 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Donald Trump Wall St Xi Jinping

