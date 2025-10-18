PTCL Group signs partnership with Mercantile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has signed a strategic partnership with Apple’s authorised distributor and service provider in Pakistan, Mercantile, to offer Apple’s complete product range to its enterprise customers nationwide.

The partnership was signed by Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Nauman Durrani, CEO Pakistan, SVP Sage - Mercantile on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. President & Group CEO Hatem Bamatraf was also present at the signing, along with senior management from both sides. The agreement allows PTCL Group and Mercantile to jointly work toward expanding access to cutting-edge technology, enhancing customer confidence through extended support services, strengthening go-to-market capabilities with joint initiatives, and amplifying market presence through collaborative campaigns.

The partnership will also open avenues for innovative financing models through the Device as a Service (DaaS) model that empowers organisations and employees alike, while reducing upfront investment barriers.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the partnership, Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are glad to expand our partnership to enhance access to Apple’s cutting-edge technology for our business customers. We are adding further value by embedding the DaaS framework to make the enterprise mobility smarter, scalable, and financially viable. The initiative stems from PTCL Group’s firm confidence in the undisputed power of innovative technology to transform businesses.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025