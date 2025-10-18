BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-18

PTCL Group signs partnership with Mercantile

Press Release Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has signed a strategic partnership with Apple’s authorised distributor and service provider in Pakistan, Mercantile, to offer Apple’s complete product range to its enterprise customers nationwide.

The partnership was signed by Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Nauman Durrani, CEO Pakistan, SVP Sage - Mercantile on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. President & Group CEO Hatem Bamatraf was also present at the signing, along with senior management from both sides. The agreement allows PTCL Group and Mercantile to jointly work toward expanding access to cutting-edge technology, enhancing customer confidence through extended support services, strengthening go-to-market capabilities with joint initiatives, and amplifying market presence through collaborative campaigns.

The partnership will also open avenues for innovative financing models through the Device as a Service (DaaS) model that empowers organisations and employees alike, while reducing upfront investment barriers.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the partnership, Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are glad to expand our partnership to enhance access to Apple’s cutting-edge technology for our business customers. We are adding further value by embedding the DaaS framework to make the enterprise mobility smarter, scalable, and financially viable. The initiative stems from PTCL Group’s firm confidence in the undisputed power of innovative technology to transform businesses.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTCL group Ufone 4G ICT services Asif Ahmad GITEX Global 2025

Comments

200 characters

PTCL Group signs partnership with Mercantile

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories