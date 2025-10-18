NA body asks PEIRA to present comprehensive fee policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Education has expressed serious concerns over the exorbitant fees being charged by many private educational institutions, citing the unbearable financial burden placed on parents.

It asked the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to present a comprehensive fee policy to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability.

The panel underscored the necessity for a robust monitoring system and strict compliance with government policy to protect families from exploitation and ensure that quality education remains accessible, not just a privilege for the affluent.

The 17th Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was held under the Convenorship of Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, at Parliament House.

The committee revealed serious reservations regarding missing basic facilities in educational institutions, student safety, and the regulation of private schools, while also commending ongoing efforts in higher education quality assurance.

The Committee criticized the lack of basic facilities in numerous schools, particularly those previously identified by the committee and shared with the Ministry. It was emphasized that the absence of essential amenities, like clean drinking water, functional sanitation, etc. shows the oversight and implementation delays.

In response, the Ministry informed the committee that progress is being made under the project “Provision of Basic Education Facilities in Educational Institutions of ICT under FDE.” Work is currently ongoing in 167 schools, with 71 institutions nearing completion.

The National Assembly’s panel expressed alarm over reported incidents of child abuse and drug abuse within educational institutions. Members unanimously declared that schools and colleges must be safe havens for learning and development, not environments where students are exposed to exploitation or harmful substances.

While the committee acknowledged the establishment of Child Protection Committees in government schools, it stressed that their formation alone is insufficient.

Members highlighted an urgent need for a multi-faceted approach that drives behavioural change, challenges social stereotypes, and actively involves parents and communities in awareness and prevention initiatives. The Committee asked the ministry to provide comprehensive details of all reported child abuse cases, including actions taken and prevent recurrence.

The Committee received a briefing from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the performance of its Quality Assurance Division. The Committee appreciated the HEC’s commendable initiatives aimed at strengthening quality assurance frameworks and ensuring universities adhere to national and international academic standards.

Reaffirming its full support, the Committee commended the HEC’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and integrity. It urged sustained efforts to enhance the global competitiveness and national impact of Pakistan’s higher education system.

