BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

EPBD chief concerned over widening trade deficit

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD) Gohar Ejaz has voiced deep concern over Pakistan’s widening trade deficit, warning that the growing imbalance poses a serious threat to the country’s external account stability.

He said the trade deficit surged by 33.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, reaching USD 9.43 billion, as exports fell 3.9 percent to USD 7.6 billion while imports jumped 13.9 percent to USD 17.03 billion.

Ejaz said the decline in exports was mainly driven by a 27 percent fall in the food group, while imports in transport and textile groups skyrocketed by 142 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

“This widening trade gap underscores deep structural flaws in our economy,” he remarked, adding that Pakistan’s export base remains narrow, low-value, and undiversified, while imports are largely consumption-driven and inelastic.

He stressed that export-led growth anchored in competitiveness, productivity, innovation, and market diversification is the only sustainable solution to the persistent external imbalances.

“Without making our exports competitive and expanding our product and market base, Pakistan will continue to face recurring balance-of-payments crises and fall back into boom-and-bust cycles,” Ejaz warned.

He urged urgent policy measures to enhance industrial productivity, encourage innovation, and support export diversification, emphasizing that only a competitive export sector can secure long-term economic stability for the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

trade deficit economic stability Gohar Ejaz EPBD

Comments

200 characters

EPBD chief concerned over widening trade deficit

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories