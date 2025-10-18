5th Pakistan-Africa trade development conference begins in Addis Ababa

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Made in Pakistan Exhibition officially opened at Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, according to a press release issued by the Commerce Ministry here on Friday.

The landmark event is jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa.

The three-day conference and exhibition would bring together over 100 leading Pakistani exporters and industry representatives alongside business and government delegates from Ethiopia and across Africa, fostering an important platform for trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia, Mian Atif Sharif, highlighted the significance of the conference as a continuation of Pakistan’s “Look Africa” policy.

“This platform embodies Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepen economic engagement with Africa, particularly East Africa,” Ambassador Atif stated. “Ethiopia’s role as the gateway to this region makes Addis Ababa the perfect venue for this important partnership,” he added.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Bakir, on the occasion, underscored the shared vision of cooperation and friendship between the two nations. “Our bilateral relations have grown steadily, and platforms like PATDC create tangible opportunities for both our business communities,” he noted.

Ambassador Dewano Kedir, Director General for Asia and Oceania at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended Pakistan’s proactive engagement strategy with Africa and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s readiness to facilitate partnerships. “The collaboration between Ethiopia and Pakistan stands as a model for South-South cooperation,” he emphasized.

Mr. Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade & Investment) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, appreciated the Ethiopian government’s hospitality and support. “This event will unlock opportunities that go beyond trade—it will create enduring business linkages, enhance trust, and build a shared future of prosperity,” he remarked.

A presentation by Abdul Karim Memon, Director General of TDAP, showcased Pakistan’s robust export performance and highlighted key opportunities for African markets in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and agri-products.

Saquib Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), emphasized the role of private sector collaboration. “Business-to-business partnerships will be the real drivers of economic growth in this evolving Pakistan-Africa relationship,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion as the guest of honour, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Ethiopia, Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa, commended the initiative and acknowledged its contribution to regional economic integration.

“Ethiopia stands committed to advancing logistics infrastructure and investment policies that make cross-border trade faster and more efficient,” Dr. Alemu said. “We see today’s gathering as a new chapter in our trade relations with Pakistan.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, who expressed his government’s continued commitment to African markets.

“Our collaboration with Africa is not only about trade—it’s about shared growth and collective progress,” he affirmed.