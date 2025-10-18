BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

OMAP protests over Sindh cess deduction without price adjustment

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has strongly protested over the recent deduction of the Sindh Infrastructure Cess Tax at the rate of 1.85%, calling it an unlawful move that threatens the operational viability of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

In a letter addressed to the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali has expressed serious concern over the enforcement of the Sindh Government’s Infrastructure Cess Tax without incorporating it into the government’s regulated fuel pricing mechanism.

According to the OMAP, the levy adds an additional burden of around PKR 2.5 to PKR 3 per litre which directly eats into the already thin margins of OMCs. The association warned that this deduction could disrupt operations and the petroleum supply chain if not immediately addressed.

“OMCs operate in a fully regulated environment where all product prices, margins, and cost elements are determined by a prescribed formula, and they (authorities) have no legal or operational discretion to absorb any additional cost or deduction beyond the approved pricing formula,” Tariq said in the letter.

The association maintained that deducting 1.85% of the Sindh Cess from OMCs’ profit margins is neither legally tenable nor consistent with established regulatory mechanisms. It urged the ministry of energy to suspend the implementation of the deduction until the cess is properly reflected in the government-notified price structure by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The OMAP, in the letter, has sought the urgent intervention of the petroleum division to legally review the matter and ensure that the cess, if applicable, is first integrated within the pricing formula before being enforced on OMCs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OMCs OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali OMAP protests

Comments

200 characters

OMAP protests over Sindh cess deduction without price adjustment

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories