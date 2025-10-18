BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Vietnamese business team visits LCCI

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: A high-level business delegation from Vietnam visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and met with LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol. LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was led by Director General, NPD Viet Nam Joint Stock Company, Tran Thi Luyen, and included respected Vietnamese delegates. Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Pakistan, Rizwan Fareed coordinated the visit.

Welcoming the delegation, LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol expressed gratitude to Rizwan Fareed for facilitating the visit and to Tran Thi Luyen for leading the Vietnamese delegation to Lahore — the industrial and commercial hub of Punjab.

He said that Lahore is not only a city rich in history, art, and culture, but also a rapidly growing centre for trade and investment.

The LCCI president noted that Pakistan and Vietnam have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1972, and both countries have cooperated in trade and economic development for over five decades. He lauded Vietnam’s remarkable economic growth, citing World Bank data showing its GDP has surpassed USD 476 billion, with global exports exceeding USD 519 billion and imports around USD 382 billion.

He added that trade between the two countries remains far below potential. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan’s exports to Vietnam stood at USD 226.6 million, while imports from Vietnam were USD 374 million in 2024–25. He said both sides can easily raise the trade volume to USD 3 billion by providing better market access and strengthening business-to-business (B2B) connections.

The president LCCI highlighted that there is significant untapped potential in sectors such as ready-made garments, cotton yarn, dairy products, tea, food items, agriculture, packaging, and tourism. He said the LCCI is fully committed to facilitating follow-up interactions and partnerships between Pakistani and Vietnamese businesses after the delegation’s visit.

Honorary Consul of Vietnam, Rizwan Fareed, said that Pakistan places Vietnam high on its trade agenda and that this was the third Vietnamese business delegation visit to Pakistan in 2025.

He added that the Vietnamese government is keen to expand bilateral trade and that the LCCI plays a vital role in connecting business communities of both nations. He noted that today’s 16-member delegation represented key sectors including seafood, tourism, and electronics, and that productive B2B meetings were held after the formal session.

LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh said that Vietnam is a trusted friend of Pakistan, expressing optimism that the B2B interactions will yield tangible business results. Vice President Khurram Lodhi appreciated the visit of the delegation and expressed hope that it would pave the way for stronger and long-lasting economic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

