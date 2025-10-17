BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks fall as US bank jitters spark flight to safety

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 09:41pm

European shares fell on Friday, as signs of credit stress at U.S. regional lenders unnerved investors and drove them into safe-haven assets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed nearly 1% lower, but still logged a modest weekly gain of 0.4%.

European banks were down 2.5%, with Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Italy’s Unicredit and France’s BNP Paribas all losing between 3.3% and 6.5%.

U.S. regional bank stocks fell after two lenders disclosed loan fraud, driving concerns around credit quality after two recent U.S. auto bankruptcies had put investors on edge about the sector’s exposure.

The selloff comes more than two years after Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, when high rates drove paper losses on its bonds.

The flight to safety pushed gold to a record high of $4,378.69 per ounce.

“If the latest credit jitters have a more profound impact on broader credit and equity valuations, and financial conditions tighten, then the Federal Reserve will respond and the trajectory towards 3.5% next year could be in place,” said Kenneth Broux, senior strategist at Societe Generale.

FRENCH STOCKS LOG BEST WEEK SINCE APRIL

Luxury stocks helped cushion the broader market as Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica jumped 13%, adding nearly $20 billion in market value as investor enthusiasm for its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses gathered momentum.

Luxury was also the best performing sector this week, powered by LVMH which beat forecasts and reported its first quarterly sales rise this year.

Continental AG was up 11.3% after the German auto supplier’s preliminary third-quarter sales came in at 5 billion euros - just ahead of its own consensus forecast.

An absence of U.S. economic data due to a prolonged government shutdown, simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as concerns about stretched valuations in the technology sector have kept markets in check this week.

French stocks posted their best weekly performance in nearly six months, though, after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived twin no-confidence votes having shelved controversial pension reforms - a move that could eventually help pass a tough budget.

“France could learn a thing or two about fiscal policy from those countries that needed bailouts during the euro-zone crisis,” said Adrian Prettejohn, Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The STOXX aerospace & defence index dropped 3.6% after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to another summit on the war in Ukraine.

Novo Nordisk fell 6.4% after Trump said the price of the Danish drugmaker’s best-selling weight-loss drug would be lowered and that negotiations over price changes would be swift.

Spain’s BBVA gained 6% after the lender failed to convince Sabadell shareholders to back its 16.32 billion euro ($19.10 billion) hostile takeover bid. BBVA said it would immediately resume shareholder remuneration. Sabadell’s shares were down 6.8%.

European shares European stocks European STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

200 characters

European stocks fall as US bank jitters spark flight to safety

Pakistan seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with China’s support

Floods likely to hit Pakistan’s growth outlook, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Pakistan Planning ministry estimates flood losses at Rs822bn in 2025

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

CTBCM: Pakistan set to hold first-ever auction to sell power at competitive price

India expects $7.4 billion spending on fighter jet engines over next decade

Qatar-backed Islamic insurance firm plans IPO in Pakistan next month: Bloomberg

Over 1.47mn Afghans ‘repatriated’, as govt rules out further extensions

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Read more stories