BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025
Business & Finance

India's IndiGo doubles widebody orders with 30 Airbus A350 conversions

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 08:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s budget airline IndiGo said on Friday it has signed a contract with Airbus confirming the conversion of 30 of its 70 purchase rights for A350-900 jets into firm orders, doubling its widebody order book to 60 from 30.

The move accelerates efforts by India’s top airline by market share to capture more international traffic from Gulf carriers such as Emirates as it expands long-haul service.

International air travellers in India are expected to reach 160 million by 2030, up from 64 million in 2019, according to industry and government data, but most traffic still goes to foreign airlines.

IndiGo, which has a 60% share in India’s domestic aviation market, aims to double its total capacity by the end of the decade and expand its international network.

The Gurugram-based airline had placed an initial order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April 2024, marking its first widebody purchase.

The airline also retained purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft for future needs. After the conversion, IndiGo will be left with purchase rights for 40 more wide-body aircraft.

