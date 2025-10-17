BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
CPHL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.45%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-1.63%)
FCCL 57.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.7%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.81%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.05%)
HUBC 217.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.8%)
KEL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.36%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 101.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.76%)
NBP 205.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-1.66%)
PAEL 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
PIBTL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.94%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.7%)
PREMA 41.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
PRL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PTC 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.13%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.52%)
SSGC 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
TPLP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TREET 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
TRG 73.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.26%)
BR100 17,160 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.57%)
BR30 54,845 Decreased By -420.2 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,658 Decreased By -787.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 50,081 Decreased By -386.1 (-0.76%)
Japanese shares fall as banks track US peers lower, yen gains also weigh

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 11:45am

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Friday, dragged by financial stocks which tracked sharp declines in US regional banks, while a stronger yen also hurt sentiment.

As of 0148 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.5% at 48,044.41, after falling more than 1% decline earlier in the session. The broader Topix dipped 0.43% to 3,189.71.

Wall Street stocks ended lower as declining financial shares and simmering Sino-US trade tensions dampened investor sentiment, with Zions Bancorporation tumbling 13% after the regional bank disclosed an unexpected loss on two loans in its California division.

Japanese banks fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group falling more than 2% each.

The Topix banking index lost more than 2.18%, the second worst performing index after the insurance sector, which lost 2.59%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group, which drove the Nikkei’s latest rally, lost 2.8% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

The Nikkei saw a roller coaster move this week over political uncertainties, with the index slipping 2.6% on Monday following the departure of the Liberal Democratic Party’s long-term partner Komeito from the coalition.

The index recovered the losses, rising nearly 3% in the previous two sessions after a small opposition emerged as a possible coalition partner for the LDP. The index is set to lose 0.37% for the week.

“Japan’s market showed signs of overheating in past sessions and some investors feared that it could peak anytime,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Ikeda, who was looking for cues to book profits, sold all of his long position in the Nikkei futures on Friday last week after seeing signs of weakness in US shares.

“And the news about the Komeito’s departure broke,” he said. Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing reversed early losses to trade 0.19% higher, becoming the biggest support for the Nikkei.

