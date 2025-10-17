BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

However, Indian sources said the cut was not visible yet, though it could be reflected in import numbers for December or January.

US, UK ramp up pressure on India, China

Refiners had already placed orders for November loading that included some cargoes for December arrival as well, the sources said. The Indian government has not yet informed refiners of a request to cut Russian imports, they added.

India’s oil ministry and all of the Indian refiners that buy Russian oil did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

