Iran calls for talks

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire between its eastern neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging dialogue and diplomacy after days of deadly clashes.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei expressed concern over civilian casualties and called for stronger regional cooperation to combat terrorism, while reaffirming Tehran’s readiness “to assist in any effort to maintain calm and reduce tensions between the two neighbouring Muslim countries”.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had urged both sides to exercise restraint during the clashes, stressing that regional security was closely tied to stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as to Iran’s own interests.

Tehran, which does not formally recognise the Taliban government in Kabul, has nonetheless maintained working relations with the group despite recurring disputes over water rights. Iran has recently intensified the deportation of Afghan refugees and migrants who it says have failed to legalise their status, particularly following the mass influx that followed the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

Pakistan, which maintains generally cordial ties with Tehran, has applied similar measures, with both countries hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades.