Thirty four militants killed across KP: ISPR

NNI Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed thirty-four militants belonging to the Indian proxy group “Fitna Al Khawarij” in multiple operations conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 13 to 15 October 2025, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was launched in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan District on reports of militant presence.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, eighteen Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that another intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan resulted in the killing of eight militants, while in a third encounter in Bannu District, security forces neutralised eight more Khawarij.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Khwarij found in the area as the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’—as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan—will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Tensions at the Durand Line increased in the recent days after Afghan Taliban and Khawarij attacked Pakistani posts, resulting in strong response from the security forces.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Army had killed 30 Khwarij in Mohmad district of Khyber Paktunkhawa on Wednesday as the soldiers also foiled an infiltration bid in North Waziristan and killed seven terrorists in Abakehl area.

KP ISPR security forces militants militants killed

