BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

CJP addresses symposium on interfaith harmony, fundamental rights

Terence J Sigamony Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi observed that interfaith harmony is deeply embedded in the teachings of Islam, long before it became a constitutional imperative.

The CJP was addressing the National Symposium on “Interfaith Harmony and Fundamental Rights — A Constitutional Imperative,” organized by the Federal Judicial Academy and the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan under the auspices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He reiterated that the protection of fundamental rights is the highest expression of justice.

The event brought together distinguished jurists, scholars, diplomats, and policymakers to reaffirm Pakistan’s constitutional and moral commitment to justice, equality, and coexistence.

Dr Mohammad Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized that the principles of justice, compassion, and human fraternity are shared across all faiths and serve as a bridge for interfaith understanding and peaceful coexistence.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, and Senator Farooq Hamid Naek also addressed the symposium.

The federal minister underscored that respect for minorities and protection of their rights lie at the heart of Pakistan’s Constitution and remain a fundamental responsibility of the State.

He highlighted key constitutional guarantees ensuring freedom of religion, equality before the law, and protection from discrimination, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening access to justice for all citizens.

He noted Pakistan’s recent policy and legislative initiatives, including the Interfaith Harmony Policy, the National Action Plan, and the establishment of Minority Protection Cells and Human Rights Awareness Programmes to promote inclusivity and safeguard minority rights.

Azam emphasized the need for procedural safeguards, fair investigations, and judicial sensitivity in blasphemy-related cases, along with education reforms that promote tolerance and civic responsibility. Calling for collective action, the Minister urged the judiciary, religious scholars, media, and civil society to work together in promoting narratives of compassion and interfaith understanding.

In his concluding reflections, ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani emphasized that the judiciary has a sacred constitutional duty to protect equality, pluralism, and the rule of law.

The symposium concluded with the adoption of “Declaration on Interfaith Harmony and Fundamental Rights,” reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to promote unity, tolerance, and justice as the foundation of its constitutional democracy.

The event was attended by Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, members of the district judiciary, representatives of the diplomatic corps, international development partners, eminent jurists, members of the Bar, civil society, and the media.

The proceedings of the symposium were live-streamed to the courts and bars across Pakistan, encouraging everyone to benefit from the valuable reflections shared in the symposium.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC Interfaith harmony fundamental rights CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

CJP addresses symposium on interfaith harmony, fundamental rights

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories