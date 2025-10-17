BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Diverse development sectors: Ahsan, US acting envoy discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, met with Ms Natalie Baker, US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in diverse development sectors.

During the meeting, Prof Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of reviving and expanding the US–Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (USPKC) to create more opportunities for Pakistani scholars and professionals to pursue higher education and research in leading American universities.

He noted that such initiatives are vital for developing Pakistan’s human capital and driving innovation-led economic growth.

The Minister also highlighted the need to enhance collaboration in technology, agriculture, minerals, and climate resilience — areas that are critical for Pakistan’s sustainable development and future competitiveness.

He further underscored the importance of reactivating the bilateral dialogue group on Education, Science, and Technology to institutionalize cooperation, promote joint research, and build stronger academic and scientific linkages between the two countries.

“Pakistan and the United States share a long history of cooperation in education, science, and development. Reviving these partnerships under a new vision of mutual growth will help us prepare our young generation for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” said Prof Ahsan Iqbal.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US–Pakistan partnership and working together for shared prosperity, knowledge exchange, and sustainable development.

