Telenor Pakistan wins awards

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the Best Place to Work Pakistan Awards Gala 2025, organised by Engage and the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM).

The company was honoured as the Best in Industry Award Winner 2025 in the Telecom Sector, the Best Place to Work Award 2025 in the large company category, and the coveted Best of the Best Company 2025 Award.

The Best Place to Work Pakistan Study & Awards is the country’s largest HR recognition platform, celebrating organisations that are redefining employee engagement, promoting inclusive cultures, and leading with purpose. This year marked a record-breaking participation, with over 260 company nominations received and more than 155 companies participated from across Pakistan — the highest since the initiative began in 2008.

Commenting on the awards, Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said, “These awards reaffirm our belief that a people-first culture drives innovation, growth, and sustainable success. At Telenor Pakistan, we are proud to create an inclusive environment where every individual is empowered to learn, lead, and make a meaningful impact.”

