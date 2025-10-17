BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-17

Telenor Pakistan wins awards

Press Release Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the Best Place to Work Pakistan Awards Gala 2025, organised by Engage and the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM).

The company was honoured as the Best in Industry Award Winner 2025 in the Telecom Sector, the Best Place to Work Award 2025 in the large company category, and the coveted Best of the Best Company 2025 Award.

The Best Place to Work Pakistan Study & Awards is the country’s largest HR recognition platform, celebrating organisations that are redefining employee engagement, promoting inclusive cultures, and leading with purpose. This year marked a record-breaking participation, with over 260 company nominations received and more than 155 companies participated from across Pakistan — the highest since the initiative began in 2008.

Commenting on the awards, Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said, “These awards reaffirm our belief that a people-first culture drives innovation, growth, and sustainable success. At Telenor Pakistan, we are proud to create an inclusive environment where every individual is empowered to learn, lead, and make a meaningful impact.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

