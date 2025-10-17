BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Teachers must move beyond traditional methods: minister

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:20am

KARACHI Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that teachers must move beyond traditional methods and adopt innovative and modern approaches, as “best teaching practices are the ladder that takes a teacher to excellence.”

He expressed these views while addressing the “Best Teaching Practice Competition 2025” organized by the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) at the Scouts Headquarters Auditorium, Karachi.

The event was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Special Secretary Syed Junaid Shah, STEDA Executive Director Syed Rasool Bux Shah, Chief Program Manager RSU Dr. Junaid Samo, renowned social activist Shehzad Roy, members of the STEDA board, education officers, teachers, and a large number of students.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah paid rich tribute to teachers and stated that “The dignity of a teacher will rise only when society collectively acknowledges their true value.”

He said that the celebration of World Teachers’ Day was intentionally postponed to express solidarity with teachers who were raising their voices for their legitimate rights.

He further remarked: “Today’s ceremony is dedicated to all those teachers who, through their training and dedication, have produced outstanding human beings for our society. Nations that honour their teachers are the ones that truly progress.”

The Minister added, “It is the teacher who identifies a child’s hidden potential and teaches them how to dream and pursue those dreams.”

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, he said that the Teacher Licensing Policy has been introduced in Sindh to enhance the respect and professionalism of the teaching community.

He emphasized that “Best teaching practices are the bridge that transform knowledge into understanding.”

Addressing the gathering, Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi said that a teacher must continue the process of learning to remain a true guide for future generations.

Meanwhile, STEDA Executive Director Syed Rasool Bux Shah stated that STEDA has implemented the teacher licensing system and continues to focus on teacher training to improve teaching standards.

During the ceremony, awards were distributed among teachers who demonstrated exceptional performance in the “Best Teaching Practice Competition 2025.”

A total of 889 teachers from across Sindh submitted their classroom teaching videos, from which 36 were selected for their innovative and effective teaching methods.

Teachers were encouraged to showcase lesson planning, innovation and critical thinking, the use of technology and artificial intelligence, low-cost teaching materials, communication skills, real-life examples, assessment and feedback, and audio-visual techniques in their videos.

This initiative not only promotes professional creativity and healthy competition among teachers, but also opens new horizons for improving the overall quality of education.

