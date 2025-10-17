BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
SECP organises roundtable on ‘The Future of Takaful in Pakistan’

Press Release Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:49am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a roundtable discussion in Karachi titled “The Future of Takaful in Pakistan.” The event was part of the SECP’s ‘Insured Pakistan’ five-year strategic plan.

The half-day session brought together Shariah advisors, international insurance brokers (AON and Guy Carpenter), and insurance industry representatives to promote the development of the Takaful sector.

Led by the SECP’s Insurance Division under the guidance of Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, the initiative aimed to identify policy and regulatory measures to enhance the Takaful industry’s market share and promote Shariah-compliant financial inclusion, thereby contributing to economic growth and ongoing regulatory reforms.

In his welcome address, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, Commissioner of Insurance, appreciated the participants' active engagement and emphasized the importance of collective ownership in driving the transition toward Takaful. He reaffirmed the SECP’s commitment to providing a facilitative regulatory environment and extended full support to the industry for implementing the future roadmap.

