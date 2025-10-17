PSMA urges govt to reopen FBR’s S-Track portal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has written a third letter to the federal minister of finance and revenue and the minister for national food security regarding the closure of the FBR’s S-Track portal.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that PSMA has been repeatedly agitating against the stoppage of sale of sugar through closure of S-track portal of FBR. In this regard many letters have been addressed to both ministers with the request to kindly intervene in the matter and issue instructions to the FBR not to block portal and remove all restrictions so that smooth flow of sugar to the market by the mills may be ensured.

It may be pointed out here that for the last few weeks, off and on switching of portal has become a regular feature now which is unimaginable as this has never happened before. During a meeting held on 14th October, 2025, in the Ministry of National Food Security, again this issue was highlighted by the PSMA and it was promised that the FBR would be contacted after the meeting and it would be ensured that portal is not blocked again. However, the portal is still blocked.

This off and on switching of portal, if continued, would result in severe crises in the market. Due to ban on lifting of sugar from sugar mills, market will become dry and prices will inflate for which industry cannot be held responsible. Concluding, the PSMA requested the government to issue instructions to FBR not to block the portal and remove all restrictions.

