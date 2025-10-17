BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-17

PSMA urges govt to reopen FBR’s S-Track portal

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has written a third letter to the federal minister of finance and revenue and the minister for national food security regarding the closure of the FBR’s S-Track portal.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that PSMA has been repeatedly agitating against the stoppage of sale of sugar through closure of S-track portal of FBR. In this regard many letters have been addressed to both ministers with the request to kindly intervene in the matter and issue instructions to the FBR not to block portal and remove all restrictions so that smooth flow of sugar to the market by the mills may be ensured.

It may be pointed out here that for the last few weeks, off and on switching of portal has become a regular feature now which is unimaginable as this has never happened before. During a meeting held on 14th October, 2025, in the Ministry of National Food Security, again this issue was highlighted by the PSMA and it was promised that the FBR would be contacted after the meeting and it would be ensured that portal is not blocked again. However, the portal is still blocked.

This off and on switching of portal, if continued, would result in severe crises in the market. Due to ban on lifting of sugar from sugar mills, market will become dry and prices will inflate for which industry cannot be held responsible. Concluding, the PSMA requested the government to issue instructions to FBR not to block the portal and remove all restrictions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR PSMA Pakistan Sugar Mills Association FBR S Track portal

Comments

200 characters

PSMA urges govt to reopen FBR’s S-Track portal

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories