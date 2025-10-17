OUPP hosts School Leaders’ Conference in Lahore

LAHORE: Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) hosted the School Leaders’ Conference in Lahore, bringing together educators, policymakers, and academic experts from across the region. As Pakistan’s cultural heart and a leading centre of education and innovation, Lahore offered an inspiring backdrop for insightful discussions on advancing teaching, learning, and assessment nationwide.

In his welcome address, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, speaking about the challenges facing education in Pakistan, said, “Schools must prioritize skills-based curricula, robust teacher development, contemporary pedagogy, holistic learning, and digital competence, only then can we equip students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

He concluded by saying: “Oxford University Press will continue to be on this journey with you. We bring our heritage of excellence, our commitment to teacher development, and our belief that every child in Pakistan deserves learning that is engaging, rigorous, and humane.”

The conference, themed “Empowering Learners for Impact,” featured a strong line-up of education leaders and panellists, including Dr. Faisal Bari, Nausheen Adnan, Aisha Amir Ahmed, Tina Hameed, Shakeel Amjad, Ali Raza, and Zarin Shoaib. They shared their perspectives on how innovation and collaboration can drive meaningful change in schools.

Dr. Penelope Woolf, Director of Impact & Learning Design, OUP said, “At Oxford University Press, we are committed to developing educational solutions that deliver real impact in the most effective way possible. By combining the best in research-informed learning design and pedagogy with our extensive educational experience and expertise globally, we develop products and services that will support teachers, advance knowledge and learning, and deliver the best educational outcomes for all.”

Dr. Faisal Bari, Associate Professor of Economics and Education at LUMS, spoke about the importance of strong school leadership in improving learning outcomes.

He said, “School leaders need to create environments where teachers can try new approaches and students can thrive, emphasizing that empowering educators leads to stronger communities.”

“The most successful schools are those led by individuals who invest in people, not just processes. Sustainable change happens when leaders empower teachers to lead from within,” he added.

Throughout the day, presentations and panel discussion focused on key issues such as preparing students for a rapidly evolving world, leading change through innovative teaching, developing collaborative leadership in education, and embracing a digital future with OUPP’s blended learning resources.

The event ended with an interactive Q&A session, giving educators a chance to engage directly with the OUP leadership and assessment experts.

About OUP Pakistan

Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, established in 1952, currently operates as Oxford University Press Pakistan (SMC-Private) Limited with its head office in Karachi and regional offices in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad. The Press focuses on education, publishing school textbooks, higher education and academic books, and reference material.

The books cover a wide range of subjects, including law, economics, literature, and more. OUP Pakistan also emphasizes local content, supporting Pakistani authors and books on Pakistan. It distributes its publications globally through offices in Oxford, New York, Dubai, and Delhi. The Press fosters a culture of book-reading in Pakistan and advocates against piracy. The brand 'Oxford' signifies authority and quality in Pakistan and around the world.

