BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Commodities & services: NHA directed to keep check on prices on Motorways

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on Government Assurances has directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to keep check on prices of commodities and services on Motorways throughout the country. The committee also directed the NHA to take measures for provisions of medical services and medicines in service areas at motorways.

The committee met under the chairpersonship of Nuzhat Sadiq in Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee made these directions while discussing implementation status of assurance given by minister for Communications on a question raised by Asia Naz Tanoli, regarding exorbitant prices being charged on motorways. The Committee also sought portion of the contract between NHA and its contracting company relating to price control on M-2 motorway.

The Committee was apprised that the NHA had awarded concessional contract of M2 for two years including maintenance and other matters related thereto. The NHA further apprised that fixations of price fall in the domain of district administrations however NHA regularly inspects and reports quality of services and prices.

The Committee while discussing implementation report on assurance given on question raised by Shahid Ahmad, regarding provision of gas connections to household within the radius of five km of gas fields, directed Sui Gas Companies to provide connections and submit progress report to the committee.

The Committee, while discussing assurance given by Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) on question raised by Rana Ansar regarding substandard LPG cylinders for domestic use, directed OGRA to strengthen its regulatory framework to check production of substandard cylinders.

The Chairman OGRA apprised the Committee that the regulator regularly conducts checks on manufacturing facilities besides making aware of the hazards people opt for themselves by buying cheap and substandard cylinders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NHA motorways NA panel Nuzhat Sadiq prices of commodities and services

Comments

200 characters

Commodities & services: NHA directed to keep check on prices on Motorways

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories