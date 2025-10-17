Commodities & services: NHA directed to keep check on prices on Motorways

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on Government Assurances has directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to keep check on prices of commodities and services on Motorways throughout the country. The committee also directed the NHA to take measures for provisions of medical services and medicines in service areas at motorways.

The committee met under the chairpersonship of Nuzhat Sadiq in Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee made these directions while discussing implementation status of assurance given by minister for Communications on a question raised by Asia Naz Tanoli, regarding exorbitant prices being charged on motorways. The Committee also sought portion of the contract between NHA and its contracting company relating to price control on M-2 motorway.

The Committee was apprised that the NHA had awarded concessional contract of M2 for two years including maintenance and other matters related thereto. The NHA further apprised that fixations of price fall in the domain of district administrations however NHA regularly inspects and reports quality of services and prices.

The Committee while discussing implementation report on assurance given on question raised by Shahid Ahmad, regarding provision of gas connections to household within the radius of five km of gas fields, directed Sui Gas Companies to provide connections and submit progress report to the committee.

The Committee, while discussing assurance given by Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) on question raised by Rana Ansar regarding substandard LPG cylinders for domestic use, directed OGRA to strengthen its regulatory framework to check production of substandard cylinders.

The Chairman OGRA apprised the Committee that the regulator regularly conducts checks on manufacturing facilities besides making aware of the hazards people opt for themselves by buying cheap and substandard cylinders.

