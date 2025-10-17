NADRA spearheading to pursue ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision

ISLAMABAD: In pursuit of the government vision for a “Digital Pakistan,” comprehensive efforts are under way to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

According to an official statement issued here as part of these efforts, implementation of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), being carried out with the support of the World Bank, is currently in progress to fast-track the digitization of the economy.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is spearheading two major initiatives, including Digital ID and the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL).

To provide a robust legal foundation for these advancements, the NADRA Authority Board, following approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice, has formally issued the Digital Identity Regulations 2025 and the National Data Exchange Layer Regulations 2025.

Under the Digital Identity Regulations, NADRA will establish and manage a national Digital ID ecosystem. This system will enable citizens to securely authenticate their identity using biometric verification and digital credentials, granting them seamless access to a wide range of public and private sector online services. Meanwhile, the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL) Regulations define a secure, standardised digital framework for data exchange across government and authorised private entities.

Together, these two regulatory instruments establish the foundation of a trusted digital ecosystem, reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for a digitally empowered society. They will enhance service delivery efficiency, strengthen the digital economy, and build public confidence in government-led digital transformation.

