FY 2025-26: Mobile phones worth USD 500.011m imported in QI

Tahir Amin Published 17 Oct, 2025 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth USD 500.011 million in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, compared to USD 246.185 million during the same period of last year, registering an increase of over 103.10 percent.

Official data revealed that in terms of rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 141.415 billion during July-September 2025, compared to Rs 68.632 billion, registering an increase of 106.05 percent.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 28.45 percent increase, totaling USD 199.270 million in September 2025, compared to USD 155.129 million in August 2025. On a year-on-year basis, mobile imports witnessed an increase of 94.44 percent compared to USD 102.482 million in September 2024.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth USD 1.494 billion in the last fiscal year 2024-25, registering a fall of 21.31 per cent compared to USD 1.898 billion during 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 417.351 billion during fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 22.09 percent decline when compared to Rs 535.690 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Overall telecom imports into Pakistan stood at USD 2.099 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a negative growth of 11.30 percent when compared to USD 2.366 billion during the same period of 2023-24.

The local manufacturing and assembling plants manufactured or assembled 17.83 million mobile handsets during the first seven months (January-July) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 1.03 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that 3.59 million mobile handsets were manufactured/ assembled in July, compared to 0.17 million imported commercially.

The 17.83 million mobile handsets manufactured/assembled locally included 9.36 million 2G and 8 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 68 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 32 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

