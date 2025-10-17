BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Markets Print 2025-10-17

LESCO recovers Rs1bn from defaulters in 3 months

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has managed to recover Rs 1.14 billion from defaulters while speeding up its recovery drive during the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to data released by LESCO headquarters, Rs 1.14 billion were recovered from 27,000 defaulters during the first three months of FY 2025, of which Rs 267 million were recovered only in the month of September. According to circle wise data released by LESCO, Kasur Circle gained top position with recovery of Rs 403 million while Central Circle stood second with Rs 238 million from 4829 defaulters.

The Eastern Circle managed recovery of Rs 196 million from 2610 defaulters from July to September 2025. Moreover, the Northern Circle recovered Rs 109 million from 1231 defaulters, Okara Circle more than 70 million from 1949 defaulters, Southern Circle Rs 37 million from 906 defaulters, Sheikhupura Circle 29 million from 849 defaulters and Nankana Circle recovered over Rs 30 million from 1610 defaulting power consumers during the period under review.

Chief Executive Officer LESCO Ramzan Butt has said that on the directives of federal government, the power company has adopted zero tolerance policy against defaulters. He also directed the recovery teams to continue crackdown on defaulters without discrimination and taking pressure from any quarter.

